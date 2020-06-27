PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new brush fire in north Phoenix that sparked Saturday night just to the east of I-17 near Pioneer Road was put out by fire crews Sunday morning.
Officials with Daisy Mountain Fire say their crews arrived on scene around 9 p.m. and found a fire approximately 2 acres in size that was rapidly spreading to the northwest. The fire was visible from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras as it quickly grew.
Fire officials say the first priority for arriving crews was to protect a nearby RV park and prison complex to the west. The fire was brought under control by Sunday morning with about 35 acres burned. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged approximately 35 acres burned.