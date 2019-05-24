SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A brush fire burning near 167th Avenue and Dove Valley Road is threatening livestock and structures.
Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Deputy Chief, Eric Kriwer, says their crews are still working to put hot spots. So far, Kriwer say the fire has burned at least 25 acres of land with no damage to any structures.
Our Lyons Roofing News Chopper flew over the unincorporated area northwest of Surprise Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.
The fire scorched a large desert area near some homes located in a desert ranch setting. Horses were seen in corrals near active flames as people were trying to calm them and protect them from the fire.
A water truck was seen spraying water over hot spots while people threw water on flames burning near the corrals.
It is unclear how the fire started
Stay with AZ Family for updates on this evolving situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.