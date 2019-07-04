AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Avondale Fire Department says it’s going to let a fire near the Gila River bottom at El Mirage and Indian Spring roads burn itself out.
AFD said the terrain where the fire is burning is rough. It's approximately 1.3 miles west of the ISM Raceway.
[WATCH: First report]
Smoke from the fire, which has burned at least 10 acres, was visible for miles.
The fire is extending to an area with water, according to AFD.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it is sending its helicopter to help.
[PHOTOS: Brush fire burning in river bottom in Avondale]
Because the fire is burning in the river bottom, no structures are in danger, according to AFD.
It’s believed that this started with a car fire. AFD is working to confirm that.
No injuries have been reported.
