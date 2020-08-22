CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new forest fire was reported north of Cave Creek Saturday.

Tonto National Forest officials say the Bronco Fire has burned about 10 acres of land near Seven Springs Road (FR 24) near Sears Kay Ruins. It is 0 percent contained.

Three air-tankers, and one air attack plane, with multiple engines are responding, officials say. They ask that the public avoid the area to allow fire vehicles and crews to safely access the incident. Seven Springs Road (FR 24) is closed at this time.

This is just one of numerous fires burning across the state.

