CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new wildfire, Bolt Fire, started Friday night north of Cave Creek in the Tonto National Forest near the intersection of Seven Springs Road and Forest Service Road close to the Sears Kay ruins.
The fire grew to roughly 620 acres overnight, according to Tonto National Forest.
Seven Springs Road is closed at Sears Kay on the south side, and the Forest Service Road 41 on the north side.
Crews are recommending anyone traveling in the area to avoid while firefighters work to put it out.
At this time, there are no evacuations in effect. Officials are currently looking into what caused the fire