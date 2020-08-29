CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Bolt Fire, burning north of Cave Creek in the Tonto Forest, has burned over 1,400 acres with zero containment reported.
Tonto Forest officials say there are no evacuations in effect, however the Camp Creek Summer Homes area were placed on “set” status Saturday afternoon.
Officials with Tonto National Forest say the fire started Friday near the intersection of Seven Springs Road and FS Road 562, close to the Sears Kay ruins.
There are about 120 firefighters assigned to the fire. A little rain on Saturday helped the conditions for crews as they worked, officials say.
Seven Springs Road is closed at Sears Kay on the south side, and the Forest Service Road 41 on the north side.
Crews are recommending anyone traveling in the area to avoid while firefighters work to put it out. Officials are currently looking into the cause of the fire.