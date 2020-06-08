SAN CARLOS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wildfire has burned over 18,000 acres in eastern Arizona in the San Carlos Apache Reservation.
The Blue River Fire started on June 5 and was caused by lightning, officials say. The dry and windy conditions and high temperatures caused the fire to spread quickly.
According to Inciweb, the fire has now burned 18,602 acres. The fire is located about 8 miles northeast of San Carlos on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in rugged terrain.
The fire currently has about 100 firefighters battling the blaze. So far no structures or homes are threatened.