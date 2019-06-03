Rancho Fire burning near I-17 and Table Mesa Road

The Rancho Fire is burning west of Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road in the northern part of Maricopa County. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5)

 (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews are working to put out a brush fire that sparked Monday afternoon near Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road.

Firefighters with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical were called to the area shortly after 2 p.m. Monday to a desert area west of the freeway near Old Mine Road and Table Mesa Road.

The fire has consumed about 10 acres and for about an hour had high potential to spread, said BLM officials.

However, at 4:30 p.m., BLM said the fire progress has been stopped. 

There is a shooting range located near the fire. Daisy Mountain Fire officials said it's too soon to say whether it's cause is related to activity at the shooting range. There was no one in the area when fire crews arrived on scene. 

