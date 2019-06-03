MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews are working to put out a brush fire that sparked Monday afternoon near Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road.
Firefighters with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical were called to the area shortly after 2 p.m. Monday to a desert area west of the freeway near Old Mine Road and Table Mesa Road.
The fire has consumed about 10 acres and for about an hour had high potential to spread, said BLM officials.
However, at 4:30 p.m., BLM said the fire progress has been stopped.
PHD - #RanchoFire: Forward progress has been stopped. The fire is 30% contained. Resources are continuing with burn out operations. #AZFire— BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 3, 2019
There is a shooting range located near the fire. Daisy Mountain Fire officials said it's too soon to say whether it's cause is related to activity at the shooting range. There was no one in the area when fire crews arrived on scene.
