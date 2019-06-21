BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Badger Springs fire burning near Interstate 17 and Sunset Point has burned across an estimated 2,525 acres.
Interstate 17 has reopened in both directions after an earlier closure due to fire crews working near the highway.
On Friday afternoon, the Badger Springs Fire closed both directions of Interstate 17 near Sunset Point.
But southbound I-17 reopened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday,and the northbound lanes reopened around 11 p.m.
By Saturday evening the fire is estimated to have burned more than 2,525 acres, said officials with the BLM. The fire is estimated to be 45 percent contained.
BLM officials report that there is little to no smoke visible. Firefighters will continue to hold, mop up and patrol containment lines.
WATCH VIDEO: Badger Springs Fire closes I-17 freeway
The fire started about 2 miles east of Bumble Bee and is called the Badger Springs Fire because it started close to the Badger Springs Trailhead.
Crews are attacking the fire by ground and by air, including using a DC-10.
Even though I-17 has reopened in both directions, ADOT warned drivers to still be aware of a heavy backup and residual smoke.
Excellent news. Great work from everyone involved! https://t.co/rU7AyeUb2a— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: Northbound I-17 has reopened to traffic. Please be aware of a heavy backup and residual smoke in the area. #aztraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: SB I-17 has reopened from the brush fire. Motorists should be aware of a heavy backup and residual smoke. (NB remains closed). #aztraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: I-17 is still CLOSED in both directions. SB is now closed at milepost 259, Bloody Basin Road, and NB is closed at milepost 252, Sunset Point. Law enforcement on scene will direct traffic. If you need to travel, use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qwGhrDBefD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: I-17 is CLOSED in both directions at milepost 256, near Sunset Point, due to a brush fire. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/XdtMVuAoTi— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
(9) comments
I wouldn't be surprised if it was caused by a trucker throwing a cig-but(t) (stupid filter) out the window. I have been hit in the windshield twice by a trucker throwing a cig-but(t) out the window. What the heck do they care, they don't live here. It could have just as easily been someone dragging chain on their trailer too, I've seen this all too often, sparks flying, driving 80 down I-17.
Well my family and I had to drive through the smoke when it was first getting big on my side it appeared to be bush caught on fire. It was crazy we were driving with ashes all over our windows. I’m so glad we got through it.
as long as you continued on your uncreative journey, you'll subject your kids to that smoke. Let them sit next to a cigarette and the world ends. You're a real smart piece of trash.
LOL, now the reporters are explaining how they name these fires. I still wish I knew who gets to pick the name.
Looks lika Brush With Fire! [scared]
Another human-caused fire and a major traffic artery closed because of it. Welcome to summer in Arizona.
I am amazed at your ability to read what is not written. I bet you got a trophy for being a good bus rider.
Hey d*psh*t, ever have an original thought or semi-intelligent contribution to make here (or to society, for that matter)? I look forward to your 1st grade retorts and giggle my a$$ off that anyone can possibly be such an imbecile and we're all embarrassed for you. Keep up the good work, Corky and keep that helmet on!
All this after a "drought stopping winter"? Sounds like cause & effect to me. Oh yeah, and dumb people.
