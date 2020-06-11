NEAR TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – People who live in a northern part of the Catalina Foothills are being told to evacuate while fire teams do a backburn to help control the Bighorn Fire. The affected area is between Alvernon Way and First Avenue north of Ina Road. Residents are being told to go south, away from the Catalina Mountains.

“Do not delay leaving the area,” reads an alert from the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office. “The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.”

A cooling shelter has been set up at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.

According to fire officials, the Bighorn Fire as burned nearly 3,300 acres, and is 10% contained.

Lightning sparked the Bighorn Fire on June 5 on the west end of the Santa Catalina Mountains. The fire has been moving steadily east and south, closer to populated areas.

The burnout operation that is the reason for the evacuation order is meant “to burn the fuel within the fire’s path” so the crews on the scene can create a fire break.

Catalina State Park is closed because of the fire, and trail access in the area is restricted. The affected trails include Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge, and Linda Vista.

