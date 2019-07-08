PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- A total of 46 brush fires sparked across the state over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, starting Thursday, according to the Arizona State Forestry.
Tiffany Davila, spokesperson for the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said a majority of them were determined to be human-caused.
That includes the Pinnacle Fire near 143rd Avenue and Jomax Road in Surprise that started after a man stole an ATV and got stuck in a desert area.
Around the same time, about 30 miles east in Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Sonoran Desert Drive, another brush fire named the Jomax Fire ignited.
According to Phoenix Fire, a person in the area said the fire started after a remote model airplane took off from the designated field near Jomax and Cave Creek roads.
Phoenix Fire says no charges have been filed in the Jomax Fire.
Yesterday, Phoenix Fire reported it burned 363 acres. That number was updated today by state fire officials to 1,145 acres.
If you were on the freeway, you might have noticed ADOT signs above warning drivers that "Parking in tall brush can start a wildfire."
During yesterday's Jomax Fire, many people pulled over to the side of the road to take pictures. Some parked in the area along the road near tall, dry brush.
"That’s concerning because it could’ve made the situation worse," said Davila.
ADOT partnered with the state forestry service to remind people to "not park in tall grass because it can spark wildfires."
