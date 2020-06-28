AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire burning in the Southwest Valley that forced dozens to evacuate on Friday is now mostly contained as of Sunday evening. People in 32 homes, roughly around 50 people, were told to grab their things and leave late Friday night due to the quick-spreading fire, according to the Avondale Fire and Medical Department.
As of Sunday evening, according to AZ State Forestry, the Avondale Fire is 80% contained and 819 acres have burned. Some evacuations were lifted Saturday afternoon, with the rest lifted on Sunday.
Crews are making progress on the #AvondaleFire. It is now 40% contained & was gps’d this afternoon at 819 acres. Crews will work overnight to monitor & secure control line. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/DBjVHr0Tai— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 28, 2020
Due to more accurate info from fire command, #AvondaleFire is 500 acres. A majority of acreage is due to firing ops. Crews will work into the night to suppress fire. Fire in salt cedar w/n riverbed & is burning very hot & producing heavy smoke. 200 resources assigned. #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/HCEJyiCiw2— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 27, 2020
People included in the evacuation were in the area south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Springs Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage.
Holly Acres residents were able to return home on Saturday after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department lifted the evacuation there from "GO," meaning residents should evacuate immediately, to "SET," which means to be on alert. The other areas that were placed on "SET" include:
- South of the Gila River
- East of 143rd Avenue
- West of Dysart Road
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Forestry officials said impacted residents were downgraded from "SET" to "READY" as the fire line held throughout the day despite windy conditions.
Crews have made progress on the fire but fire officials say conditions can change quickly. "Just when you thought you had it figured out, mother nature throws you a curve ball," said Aaron Casem with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Officials said this serves as a reminder to clear brush from your home. "We encourage folks to maintain a 50 foot perimeter around their property, if not greater," said Ben Avitia with the Avondale Fire Department.
An evacuation center has been opened by the American Red Cross at La Joya High School (11650 W. Whyman Avenue, Avondale) to support people affected by the wildfire. An evacuation center was open prior at Avondale City Hall, but later closed and moved to the school.
The smoke could be seen for miles burning near the Gila River bottom at 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road. Viewers sent Arizona's Family pictures that show dark smoke billowing up from the fire. The flames are burning salt cedar brush in the Gila River bottom.
No buildings have been damaged and no one has been hurt. It's unclear what sparked the flames.
#AvondaleFire, NW of racetrack. Follow @mcsoaz for evac info. Fire NW of race track. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/qkDYlbVzRk— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 27, 2020