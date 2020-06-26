An evacuation center for the Avondale Fire has been made by the Arizona Red Cross at the Avondale City Hall.

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire that is burning in the Southwest Valley has forced dozens to evacuate on Friday. People in 32 homes roughly around 50 people have been told to grab their things and leave, according to the Avondale Fire and Medical Department. 

As of Saturday, according to AZ State Forestry, the Avondale Fire is 5% contained and 980 acres has burned. No information has been released yet about evacuations being lifted.

0:52 Avondale Fire forces dozens to evacuate

People included in the evacuation are those in the area south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Springs Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage.

An evacuation center for the Avondale Fire has been made by the Arizona Red Cross at the Avondale City Hall. 

avondale fire

The flames are mostly burning brush in the river bottom.

The smoke could be seen for miles burning near the Gila River bottom at 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road. Viewers sent Arizona's Family pictures that show dark smoke billowing up from the fire. The flames are burning salt cedar brush in the Gila River bottom. 

brush fire

About 200 resources have been assigned to the fire, Arizona Forestry said. So far, no buildings have been damaged. Crews did some air drops to battle the flames before the sun went down. No one has been hurt. It's unclear what sparked the flames.

+14 PHOTOS: Brush fire burning near Gila River in Avondale area
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you