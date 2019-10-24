SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As wildfires in California push closer to homes, firefighters in Scottsdale spent the day training for that exact scenario.
[VIDEO: Scottsdale firefighters train for wildfires in neighborhoods]
As our urban sprawl pushes farther into the desert, there's a real risk that a wildfire could come down into a neighborhood.
Its a scenario Scottsdale fire wants to be ready for.
[RELATED: California utility company begins turning off power to customers in effort to prevent wildfires]
They call it "wildlife urban interface training."
Working in a real neighborhood with help from those who live there, Scottsdale Fire practiced what they would do if a wildfire started creeping into the wash behind homes there.
“It's invaluable for us to do this,” said Cpt. David Folio with Scottsdale Fire.
They say it's a different kind of firefighting than structure fires or wildland fires, rather a fast-moving combination of both where crews need to work fast to save lives and buildings.
[MORE: Arizona Wildfires]
“I can't say it enough that this is probably one of the most important programs right now in the country,” said Randy Denzer, lead instructor with the International Association of Firefighters. “This isn't just a California problem.”