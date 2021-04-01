PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With rising temperatures and windy days ahead, wildfire danger throughout Arizona is on the rise. Wildfire Awareness Week is all about things people can do to protect their homes.

Last year, more than 2,500 wildfires burned nearly 1 million acres of Arizona land.

“We work year-round to mitigate the risks of fire to our equipment,” APS spokesman Wade Ward said. “That impacts our customers, as well as our first responders and our partners across the state.”

One of those mitigation efforts is creating “defensible space” around its tens of thousands of power poles throughout the rural parts of the state. Defensible space is a buffer created between a structure and the grass, trees, shrubs, or wildland that can feed a wildfire.

“This space is needed to slow or stop the spread of wildfire and it helps protect your home from catching fire -- either from direct flame contact or radiant heat,” explained ReadyForWildfire.org, a website put together by Cal Fire. “Defensible space is also important for the protection of the firefighters defending your home.”

“Just like a homeowner would create defensible space, we [at APS] do the same thing,” Ward said. “That helps protect our equipment and reduce outages, and create reliability for our customers, as well as provide safety for the first responders in the event of a fire.”

“Embers and small flames is the main way that the majority of homes ignite in wildfires,” according to the National Fire Protection Association. Wind can carry embers for more than a mile, causing spot fires at homes and debris.

Capt. Steve Hunter of the Scottsdale Fire Department said invasive grasses can be a serious issue. He explained that homeowners and businesses should create a 30-foot defensible space around their buildings.

NFPA guidelines for creating & maintaining defensible space Clear roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris, and pine needles.

Replace loose or missing shingles or tiles.

Install 1/8-inch metal mesh screens on vents.

Clear debris from attic vents and install mesh screens.

Repair or replace loose window screens and broken windows.

Screen or box in patio areas and decks

Move flammable materials away from the exterior walls.

Clear vegetation from under stationary propane tanks.

Create fuel breaks with driveways, walkways, patios, and decks.

Keep lawns and native grasses mowed to no more than 4 inches.

Prune trees up to 6 to 10 feet from the ground.

Space trees so that there are at least 18 feet between the crowns. That distance decreases the further you get from the structure.

Make sure the mature canopy is at least 10 feet from the edge of the structure.

“Wildfire season is here, and it’s up to all of us to make responsible decisions that will protect our state,” said Gov. Doug Ducey said earlier this week.

How you can help prevent wildfires Ensure trailer chains do not drag (any spark can start a fire);

Practice responsible outdoor recreation and ensure campfires, matches or cigarettes are out cold before walking away from them;

Be “fire wise” and protect your property by limiting the combustible material and vegetation within 100 feet of your house; and

Remember it is illegal and highly dangerous to fly a drone near wildfires.

Arizona's Wildfire Awareness Week runs through April 3.