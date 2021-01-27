PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say Arizona had one of its worst wildfire seasons in nearly a decade last year.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials said that statistics show 2,520 wildfires burned 978,519 acres of state, federal and tribal lands in 2020. Of those fires, wildland fire investigators said 82% were human caused. In comparison, 1,869 wildfires burned 384,942 acres on all land jurisdictions in 2019.

Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years.

Arizona's most severe and destructive wildfire seasons came in 2011 with 1,988 fires (including the Wallow Fire) charring more than 1 million acres.

Among the factors for last year's severe wildfire season were: unseasonably warm conditions, lack of moisture, an overabundance of fuels across Arizona's central region and within the Sonoran Desert, and increased recreational traffic across the state.

“This was a historic fire season across the board," said John Truett, Fire Management Officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. "The extreme drought conditions, excess ground fuel, and inadequate moisture created fast moving, large-scale fires. Under certain conditions, a majority of these fires produced extreme fire behavior that pushed right through retardant lines and created very dangerous situations."

Officials say this week’s rain and snow only helps our drought situation for the short term, and that residents can't let their guards down. People are urged to be "fire safe" outdoors, which includes never burning on windy days, putting out campfires completely, securing tow chains and abiding by fire restrictions.