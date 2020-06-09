PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From acres of torched land to burned homes, the Arizona fire season is off to a busy and destructive start with more than 800 fires this year.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry, 867 fires have sparked this year in the state compared to 619 at this time last year.

"We are significantly busier, not only the data shows it but we can feel it, our crews are all over the place," Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry said.

Davila says more acres have also burned this year compared to last year. At this time last year, 36,000 acres had burned across the state. So far this year, 93,000 acres have burned on state, federal and tribal land.

Campfires to be banned in all 6 Arizona national forests Reducing the number of wildfires frees up fire crews, first responders and other medical resources. It also reduces firefighter exposure to COVID-19.

"The fires are exhibiting extreme fire behavior and that is also a cause for concern. Upon ignition, fires are spreading rapidly, almost to the point there is no initial attack anymore," Davila said.

During the state’s stay-at-home order, State Forestry saw many weekday fires, which is not typical because the majority of fires in Arizona start on weekends as people are heading out of town.

"We had moisture over the winter and that really increased the fuel load around the central region of the state down though the Sonoran Desert so the areas where we are seeing the fires now like up along the I-17, Anthem, New River, all of that is just seeing an overgrowth of fine fuel," Davila said.

Recently, some fires started on private property while people were outside during yard work in the middle of the day.

"Pay attention, if the NWS issues a Red Flag Warning, avoid burning or using an equipment that can throw sparks. We do see a lot of fires caused by wielding, grinding, someone using a torch, debris barriers so please be vigilant of that and mindful," Davila said.