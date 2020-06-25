PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters battling wildfires across Arizona are not only fighting the dry heat, but they're also mindful of COVID-19 guidelines.

"The COVID thing has really put another wrinkle into how we're able to respond. It’s added another layer of caution when we do respond," said Aaron Casem, a state fire prevention officer with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. "It’s been a little more challenging and often times we have to remind ourselves, 'Hey, we have to cover up' or 'We have to stand apart.' But it’s definitely a new way to fight fires that we’re all getting used to."

Casem says a lot of the fires this year have been on the outlying areas of Maricopa County. Due to the rainfall over the winter, there was a lot of grass and weed growth. One of the weeds, Globe chamomile or "stinknet," which is invasive, is helping the fires spread quickly.

"It’s everywhere. We had a few fires in north Phoenix, couple fires on the east side and even to the south. It is everywhere and it is definitely a problem to see how we can mitigate in the offseason," Casem said. "It is going to be a problem for a few years so we’re going to have to put our heads together to come up with a plan for everyone."

Homeowners affected by the Aquila Fire in north Phoenix earlier this week said they knew the invasive weed was going to cause a problem.

"There’s a lot of empty lots and a lot of the homes--quite a bit of the homes, especially in Maricopa County--they’re people’s summer homes or winter homes or second homes and they’re not often occupied," Casem explained. "It’s going to be a problem that we’re going to have to analyze and work up a really detailed management program to control."

Homeowners return after Aquila Fire evacuations in north Phoenix More than 200 homes were evacuated by the Aguila Fire on Tuesday, 24 hours later, residents were allowed back in their homes.

In the meantime, Casem urges homeowners to create a defensible space around their homes.