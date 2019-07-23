FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — Anxious residents packed up prized possessions Tuesday as hundreds of firefighters worked to keep a wildfire in a forested Arizona city away from homes and hoped the weather might bring some relief.
About two dozen homes have been evacuated in Flagstaff, a popular mountain getaway in the largest Ponderosa pine forest in the U.S.
Residents of another 5,000 homes have been told to be prepared to flee the fire in Coconino National Forest.
Coconino County offers emergency notifications, including pre-evacuation and evacuation alerts, for area residents. The Coconino County Emergency Notification System powered by Smart 911 requires you to create a free account. You can do that at coconino.az.gov/ready.
[MUSEUM FIRE: Gov. Ducey declares state of emergency in Coconino County]
Justina Ferrara and her grandmother readied for possible evacuation by gathering important documents, photographs and treasured family heirlooms such as Kachina dolls and Native American blankets.
[RELATED: Museum Fire forces evacuation order north of Flagstaff]
Ferrara was more worried about the mountain than her home.
“It’s the devastation to what’s going on in the vegetation,” she said. “It’s not going to come back anytime soon.”
In Arizona, firefighters were expecting much-needed rain along with erratic winds at times that could shift the direction of the fire.
[PHOTOS: Crews battling Museum Fire near Flagstaff]
“If those winds kick up, that can cause real challenges for the firefighters,” fire information officer Steve Kliest said. “When it spots farther ahead than equipment and resources, it can be a real problem.”
Forecasters also warned of potential flooding if enough rain falls on scarred mountain slopes.
A top-tier federal team took over managing the fire late Monday, bringing more resources to fight the blaze and making it a priority regionally, incident Commander Rich Nieto said.
He estimated the fire had charred 2.8 square miles (7.2 square kilometers) in a mountain pass that’s a prime spot for recreation within minutes of downtown Flagstaff. The size will be updated after aerial mapping overnight.
The labyrinth of dirt trails in the Dry Lake Hills area attracts hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders to sweeping views, groves of aspen and the sound of frogs croaking in shallow water.
“That’s where the good surf is, akin to that notion,” Kyle Hornbeck, a mountain biker who owns a bike shop in town.
Campfires outside designated areas have been banned at Dry Hills Lake since 2017 under special restrictions.
Officials say the fire was human-caused but they haven’t determined exactly what started it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.