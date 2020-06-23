PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire in north Phoenix has caused some residents to evacuate.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical announced all residents from 27th Avenue and 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Road should evacuate immediately. This impacts 50 homes, according to fire officials.
The Aquila Fire started Tuesday afternoon northeast of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway (State Route 74).
Arizona State Forestry said the fire is currently 1,000 acres and started near a neighborhood at 27th Lane and Via Aguila. Two sheds have been burned in the fire.
A Red Cross Evacuation center has been set up at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy. in Anthem. Those evacuated may go to the high school for information and assistance.
Click here for the latest evacuation orders.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.
Aquila Fire - A Red Cross Evacuation center will be open at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem, AZ 85086, at 5:30 pm today in response to evacuations caused by the Aquila Fire. Those evacuated may go to the high school for information and assistance. pic.twitter.com/xnSKaLb39O— Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) June 24, 2020