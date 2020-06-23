PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire that burned through hundreds of acres of dry brush in north Phoenix Tuesday forced some residents to evacuate.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical announced all residents from 27th Avenue and 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Road should evacuate immediately. This impacted around 200 homes, according to fire officials.
Those who have already evacuated must remain out of their homes until they receive a text from officials that it is safe to come back. Those who did not leave are now under a "SET" order, which means that they don't have to leave, but should be packed up and prepared to evacuate if necessary.
State officials say evacuees are not being allowed back into their homes Tuesday tonight because of multiple safety concerns, including downed power lines, burning debris, and hotspots. APS crews are in the area to assist.
The good news is that Tuesday evening, Arizona State Forestry officials said firefighters had been able to stop the forward progress of the blaze.
The Aquila Fire started Tuesday afternoon northeast of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway (State Route 74). State officials said the fire has burned 893 acres and started near a neighborhood at 27th Lane and Via Aguila. A home was confirmed destroyed, and multiple sheds have been burned in the fire. Fire investigators are looking at multiple spots where the fire may have started.
A Red Cross Evacuation center has been set up at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy. in Anthem. Those evacuated may go to the high school for information and assistance.
Click here for the latest evacuation orders.
Aquila Fire - A Red Cross Evacuation center will be open at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem, AZ 85086, at 5:30 pm today in response to evacuations caused by the Aquila Fire. Those evacuated may go to the high school for information and assistance. pic.twitter.com/xnSKaLb39O— Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) June 24, 2020