APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Woodbury fire began June 8 in the Superstition Wilderness just northwest of Superior and has been moving west ever since. From the Valley, flames and smoke can be seen coming from behind the Superstition Mountains.
State Route 88 is not a busy traveled road, but with it being shut down, there is no access to the lake. On Monday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service closed all hiking trails in the Tonto National Forest and Superstition Wilderness. Both closures are taking their toll on locals.
"I've lived here 52 years. I've seen this desert when it was whole. I've seen a lot of fires out here too," said Louis Ruiz, resident and business owner in Apache Junction.
Ruiz used to drive cattle in the same area where the fire is burning and knows just how tough of a job fighting the fire is for the crews.
"That's tough country out there. It was hard for a horse to get through and don't know how a firefighter can do it," Ruiz.
Closing the road in front of his home and business means no one is stopping by.
"I can't sell worms. Can't sell bait. Can't sell ice and nobody stoppin' for hamburgers, hot dogs and things like that. It hurts business," said Ruiz.
Ruiz has seen people sneaking through the barriers and are hiking up the mountain.
"A lot are going out there just to take pictures of the fire. That's only gonna screw up the firefighters. They need to stay the hell out of there," said Ruiz.
At 0% containment, the Woodbury Fire has burned more than 37,000 acres. Ruiz and his neighbors are keeping a close eye on it and are ready to leave if it comes over the ridge.
"It'll scream on ya, especially if the winds turn all of a sudden," said Ruiz.
