DUDLEYVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A wildfire has sparked evacuations and is threatening “multiple structures” in the small Pinal County town of Dudleyville. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says all homes in Dudleyville are now in "GO!" status and must evacuate.
Ray High School in Kearny is the emergency shelter location for residents. A tweet from AZ State Forestry showed a photo of a huge dark smoke plume not far from a road. According to PCSO, 74 total structures are within the evacuation zone with 243 residents living in the area. Two structures have currently been lost.
Gas has been shut off for 178 homes in the Dudleyville area. No ETA for when it will be turned back on. pic.twitter.com/dH9UcsXrgY— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 8, 2021
Arizona Forestry said the Margo Fire is burning thick tamarisk in the river bottom. The fire has burned 150 acres and destroyed two structures. About 75 personnel are battling to contain the wildfire.
A Very Large Airtanker and a Large Airtanker are among the aircraft headed to the site. More ground resources are on the way, as well. A VLAT, usually a DC-10, can carry and drop more than 8,000 gallons of fire retardant in a single run. A LAT can dump between 2,000 and 4,000 gallons.
Dudleyville, which is about two hours southeast of Phoenix near Winkelman, was the site of the July 2017 Roach fire. That fire burned almost 1,200 acres and destroyed several structures, including homes. The mining town covers less than 7 square miles and is home to fewer than 1,000 people, according to the 2016 Census.