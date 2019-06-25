MESA, AZ (3 TV/CBS 5) -- Air support is playing a crucial role in getting the Woodbury Fire under control.
Four firefighting aircraft worked the fire Tuesday, flying out of the Phoenix Interagency Dispatch Center at Mesa Gateway Airport, helping crews out on the fire lines.
[WATCH: How fire crews battle Woodbury Fire from the air]
“It’s giving those guys enough time to get in, get situated, and be able to do some good solid work,” said Chris Price, the tanker base manager at the Phoenix Interagency Dispatch Center.
Tuesday the fire had scorched around 116,000 acres, but crews reached about 48% containment.
[RELATED: Woodbury Fire now at nearly 116K acres, 48% containment, evacuations lifted]
The air tankers carry thousands of gallons of fire-suppressant liquid called retardant. The bright orange solution is dropped strategically in the path of the flames, slowing the fire and helping firefighters create containment lines around it.
“On top of that, it’s for firefighter safety,” Price said. “It’s making sure that these guys know the lines are out there and they know that they’ve got the backup.”
[SLIDESHOW: Getting the tankers in the air]
Tuesday, the tarmac at Mesa Gateway buzzing with activity and jet wash.
Ground crews raced to refill tankers as they swooped in. One of the 9,400-gallon DC-10 tankers could be refilled with retardant and back in the air in 15 minutes. The smaller aircraft, carrying around 3,000 gallons, could be filled up in about six minutes.
Depending on the day, pilots can fly between eight and 10 missions, all without leaving the planes.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Arizona wildfires]
“They eat in the plane and are going back and forth to these fires and making sure that there’s no delay in response time,” Price said.
(1) comment
I would pay big bucks and sign any waiver they provided if I could fly on just one drop with these guys. Incredible airmen! Thank you for your service!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.