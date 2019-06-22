PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- State Route 87 has reopened after a forced closure due to a brush fire between Phoenix and Payson.
The Slate Fire was reported Saturday around 1 p.m. and has burned approximately 250 acres, according to Fire Information Duty Officer Carrie Templin with Tonto National Forest.
[RAW VIDEO: AZ driver captures fire retardant drop on Slate Fire]
Traffic backups on SR 87 were heavy south of Sunflower, near milepost 218.
UPDATE: SR 87 NB is now open at milepost 218. That may change at the crews continue to work on the fire. https://t.co/XoPIFlUVth— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: SB SR 89 has reopened, with traffic alternating in the SB lanes. Continues to expect long delays in the area. https://t.co/cbUIDcto6i— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 23, 2019
The southbound closure was about 15 miles south of Payson at State Route 188.
[WATCH: Tonto National Forest official gives updates on the Slate Fire]
ADOT recommended drivers that were heading southeast on SR 188 to only travel to about one mile before reaching Roosevelt and SR 88, where a closure is in place because of the Woodbury Fire.
