PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A brush fire has shutdown a part of State Route 87 between Phoenix and Payson.
The fire has been named the "Slate Fire." It is currently at approximately 250 acres, according to Fire Information Duty Officer Carrie Templin of Tonto National Forest.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the northbound closure is at Sunflower and milepost 218.
The southbound closure is about 15 miles south of Payson at State Route 188.
ADOT is recommending drivers heading southeast on SR 188 can only travel to about one mile before reaching Roosevelt and SR 88, where a closure is in place because of the Woodbury Fire.
It's unknown at this time when the area will reopen.
CLOSED: Because of a brush fire, ADOT crews are in the process of closing a section of SR 87 between the Phoenix area and Payson. The northbound closure is at Sunflower (milepost 218) and the southbound closure is at SR 188 (milepost 235). #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/JahEnP0C2q— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
