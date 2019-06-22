ADOT: Brush fire shuts down portion of SR-87 between Phoenix, Payson

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A brush fire has shutdown a part of State Route 87 between Phoenix and Payson. 

The fire has been named the "Slate Fire." It is currently at approximately 250 acres, according to Fire Information Duty Officer  Carrie Templin of Tonto National Forest. 

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the northbound closure is at Sunflower and milepost 218.

The southbound closure is about 15 miles south of Payson at State Route 188. 

ADOT is recommending drivers heading southeast on SR 188 can only travel to about one mile before reaching Roosevelt and SR 88, where a closure is in place because of the Woodbury Fire.

It's unknown at this time when the area will reopen. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.