SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A lightning-caused wildfire is burning 1 mile southwest of Show Low, Arizona.
The Bagnal Fire was discovered on July 26 and it is burning on the Lakeside Ranger District of the Apache Sitgreaves National Forests.
It is currently approximately 1,145 acres.
The Bagnal Fire is burning in grass and ponderosa pine.
Officials say fire managers expect the Bagnal Fire to continue its slow and steady growth even with possible rain over the next few days.
They say the wildfire poses no danger to structures or other infrastructure but smoke is likely to become more visible of the next few days especially on Highways 260, 60, 177 and residents in Show Low.
There are currently 43 personnel battling the blaze including three engines, a dozer and two crews.
