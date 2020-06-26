AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire that is burning in the Southwest Valley has forced dozens to evacuate on Friday. People in 32 homes have been told to grab their things and leave, according to the Avondale Fire and Medical Department. The Avondale Fire has burned 500 acres since it started around 7 p.m. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said most of the acreage is due to burnout operations.
Due to more accurate info from fire command, #AvondaleFire is 500 acres. A majority of acreage is due to firing ops. Crews will work into the night to suppress fire. Fire in salt cedar w/n riverbed & is burning very hot & producing heavy smoke. 200 resources assigned. #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/HCEJyiCiw2— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 27, 2020
People included in the evacuation are those in the area south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Springs Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said an evacuation center hasn't been established yet.
A “Go” notification has been issued for the #AvondaleFire due to a #brushfire within the Salt River near El Mirage Rd. People included in the evacuation are those in the area South of Southern Avenue, North of Indian Spring Rd., West of 119 Ave., and East of El Mirage. pic.twitter.com/KpoDXJwvpV— Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) June 27, 2020
An evacuation center for the Avondale Fire has been made by the Arizona Red Cross at the Avondale City Hall.
The Evacuation Center for the #AvondaleFire is now OPEN at the Avondale City Hall, 11465 Civic Center Dr. in Avondale.— Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) June 27, 2020
The smoke could be seen for miles burning near the Gila River bottom at 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road. Viewers sent Arizona's Family pictures that show dark smoke billowing up from the fire. The flames are burning salt cedar brush in the Gila River bottom.
About 200 resources have been assigned to the fire, Arizona Forestry said. So far, no buildings have been damaged. Crews did some air drops to battle the flames before the sun went down. No one has been hurt. It's unclear what sparked the flames.
#AvondaleFire, NW of racetrack. Follow @mcsoaz for evac info. Fire NW of race track. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/qkDYlbVzRk— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 27, 2020