GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An area north of Globe-Miami and near Roosevelt Lake is being ordered to evacuate because of three wildfires caused by lightening earlier this week.
State Forestry officials say Saturday the Gin Fire has merged with the Griffin Fire, which is burning about 5 miles northeast of Globe. The estimated total acres for both fires is 11,628.
Along with the Salt Fire burning nearby, these fires have burned over an estimated 31,856 acres of desert with zero containment, fire officials say. The Salt Fire has burned 20,288 acres, about 11 miles north of Globe. All three fires were caused by lightning.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday people living on both sides of State Route 188, from Bixby Road to the 188/ State Route 288 Junction, which includes all of Wheatfields, have been told to leave.
The Red Cross is setting up an evacuation center located at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami.
Fire officials say crews will concentrate Saturday on keeping fire from moving west toward Wheatfields, and keep the fire east of Pinal Creek and West of SR 188. Firefighters are also working to protect structures, mine infrastructure and power lines.
Highway 188 is closed from Copper Cities Road to Old Alignment while Highway 288 is closed from Highway 188 to Forest Road 465.