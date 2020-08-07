BUMBLE BEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire is burning in a remote area west of Bumble Bee is now causing some residents to prepare to evacuate.
The Bumble Bee Fire is located west of Interstate 17 at Bumble Bee Road. The 1,000 acre fire is not threatening any structures or Interstate 17 traffic at this time.
However, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sent a "Set" message to residents of Bumblebee and Cleator. This means residents should collect important belongs, emergency items and prepare to leave the area if an evacuation is ordered.
Air support, Daisy Mountain Fire and Bureau of Land Management are actively working this fire.