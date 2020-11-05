PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Winter sports at some Arizona high schools are being postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases. The Arizona Interscholastic Association released new guidelines Thursday and Maricopa County does not meet the metrics for schools to start practice on Monday.
The county is in the substantial risk category and has more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
"I am pretty upset about it because it is my junior year. I am trying to play in college," said Josh Rodger, a basketball player at Horizon High School.
Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix said COVID-19 numbers across Arizona are alarming. The state reported 2,135 new cases Thursday.
The state hasn't seen that many new cases since Aug. 1. Marvasti is now calling for a state-wide mask mandate and to close high risk businesses, like bars and nightclubs.
"More and more people are getting sick and going to the hospitals. So what are we waiting for until it gets as bad as it was this summer?" said Marvasti.
Some schools in the area can start practice on Monday if numbers in their area are within permissible levels.
According to the guidelines, soccer and basketball are categorized as moderate contact sports by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Wrestling is considered high contact.