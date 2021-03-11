SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Gov. Doug Ducey's mandate that all Arizona schools offer an in-person learning option for students starting Monday has a Scottsdale-based education staffing company anticipating a large number of requests for substitute teachers.

Educational Services Inc. contracts with 60 school districts across the state and has a pool of about 5,000 substitute teachers. Andy Shirk, ESI's executive vice president, is concerned the service will be slammed on Monday, March 15, knowing half of the school districts across the state will be required to re-open for in-person learning.

Several districts across Arizona did not have a smooth transition back to the classroom because of teacher sickouts.

"We're just a little bit anxious. We're interested in seeing what happens," Shirk explained. "There's so much uncertainty. I like to say you feel a lot like you're on this rollercoaster that's just clicking up the tracks, it's right up to the top ... kinda hard to tell what happens next."

He said the pool of substitutes is a bit stronger than in recent months because of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but he still anticipates some issues. But there's one big question. Will there be enough substitute teachers available when all of Arizona's districts are required to have an in-person school option? There are a lot of variables.

"A substitute shortage? No question about it," Shirk said. "It's just a little bit better certainly. It's kind of the two things go together. We're going to see classrooms open, which means we're going to need way more substitutes. But simultaneously that, just like we've seen over the last two months, there may be some people still a little concerned maybe they haven't gotten vaccinated yet."

Natalie Roberts, a senior at Bioscience High School in downtown Phoenix in the Phoenix Union High School District, says she doesn't like having a substitute teacher.

"I can say that just in general, not just during COVID," she said. "It's that they generally don't know how to control the classroom, at least in my experience, because people like to be rowdy. So, kids will constantly take advantage – like, 'Oh, free day.'"

Roberts has been remote learning from home all year long and doesn't plan to go back to campus even when it becomes an option. She likes the flexibility of virtual learning and hasn't had a sub all year.

But not all students, parents, or educators feel that way. Some are excited to go back to campus and believe they can do so safely.

According Ducey's executive order, it's time for students and teachers to head back to the classroom for a number of reasons, including "evidence that suggests K-12 in-person school attendance is not a primary driver of community transmission.