PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With the start of the new school year getting closer, parents all over the state are looking for answers about how back-to-school is going to look.

As President Donald Trump pushes for the nation’s schools to open in the fall, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a couple of weeks ago that in-person classes in Arizona would start Aug. 17 at the soonest. Just yesterday, though, school board members and medical professionals from throughout the state came together to ask Ducey to hold off on opening schools until at least October, perhaps even 2021.

“We are definitely evaluating whether or not [Aug. 17] is a realistic date for Arizona,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told Arizona’s Family Tuesday morning. “I completely understand where these educators and school leaders are coming from. This has been a very scary time to see the surge here in Arizona.”

“We know community spread is high and the risk is high,” she continued. “As of now, it is definitely not safe to open school, which is why we have delayed in-person instruction through at least Aug. 17.”

A former educator herself, Hoffman addressed some of the concerns on everybody’s minds.

“If we are doing distance learning, we know across the state that there’s roughly 200,000 students who do not have access to the internet at home. We call that the digital divide,” she said. “We have so many students who would be learning via distance learning using things like packets, which is just not comparable to having high-quality in-person instruction. It’s really the worst way for kids to learn.”

While having kids in classrooms might be the best way for them to learn, the fears surrounding COVID-19 are real. She talked about a teacher who recently died of the disease after working in a summer-school classroom.

“I think teachers see in her that they’re putting their own lives at risk,” Hoffman said. “I know teachers are feeling anxious for their own lives and the well-being of their families.”

Parents of special-needs students have additional concerns, but Hoffman says the state is prepared. The Arizona Department of Education has set aside $5 million of its federal CARES Act funding “specifically for special education compensatory services.” That money is meant to help schools “that know that they have services to make up.”

“That’s so important for all of us to make sure that our students did not experience too much regression during this time,” Hoffman said. “[We understand] they may need extra services to get back to where they should be.”

At this point, Arizona’s school districts are making plans for starting the school year with remote learning and then transitioning into in-person classes. Many are offering parents options, including hybrid programs and online-only instruction.

