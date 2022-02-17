TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe Elementary School District held a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss possibly changing the names of three schools. Last year, the Historical Society discovered that streets, parks, and schools were named after community members with ties to the KKK in the 1920s.

"I have to be honest, when I was growing up here. I didn't have any idea this was the case," said Bruce Thornhiln.

District leaders discussed changing the school names and took community questions. The majority of people who spoke at the meeting say they support the potential move and don't want the schools associated with a hate group.

"What town or city wants to be linked in any way? I would think they would be embarrassed to have their city linked to the history of the KKK," said Christine Marin.

The next informational meeting will be held at Gililland Middle School on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. The last meeting is at Laid School on Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. The district is creating a committee of teachers, parents, community leaders, students, and alumni. They will present their feedback and suggestions to the school board. On Mar. 16, the board will vote on moving forward with changing the names of the schools. Click here to learn more.