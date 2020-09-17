TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS ) -- There is a lot of uncertainty in Tempe as school districts get ready to move forward with in-person learning, because Tempe zip codes are seeing some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in the state, in the areas surrounding ASU.

On Thursday evening, ASU reported new cumulative COVID-19 numbers. Since August 1, 2020, 1,580 students and 30 staff members have tested positive.

But how do those numbers and those in the Tempe area the school districts?

As it stands now, Tempe Elementary School District is set to go back to all in-person on October 13, and Tempe Union High School District is set to go hybrid on the 13th.

Arizona zip codes with the most growth in COVID-19 cases Each week, Arizona's Family analyzes historical data for COVID-19 cases by Zip Code in Arizona. We then track changes week over week and highlight the Zip Codes that have the most new cases.

The problem is, they fall in a zip code with ASU, which is seeing high COVID-19 numbers, so it's skewing the benchmarks for schools to safely open in person.

Jennifer Pisano has kids in both Tempe school districts — a sophomore and a third grader.She's worried for what's to come in the next three weeks.

“I really just see it getting worse. Unless there are some drastic efforts,” Pisano said. “If the metrics are still declining, and ASU’s positivity rate is still climbing, I don’t think they’ll send us back on the 13th."

ASU has seen major spikes in COVID cases, sending numbers skyrocketing in the university's Tempe zip code.

Tempe residents concerned about community spread near ASU campus Fears over coronavirus spreading on ASU campuses is now spilling over into communities surrounding the university.

According to COVID-19 data just over the last four weeks, that Tempe zip code has seen a percentage growth of 59% and over 1,000 new cases, some of the highest zip code numbers in Arizona.

Where does that leave the other schools who serve that zip code? TUHSD and Tempe Elementary said they're going ahead with their back-to-school plans, but want to follow the metrics, so things could change if the numbers in their zip code get worse.

“I don’t want to send my kids back for a week or two weeks and get used to that routine and then go, oh, just kidding, we’re going to bring it back home. I hope that decision is made prior to the 13th,” Pisano said.

Pisano wants to send her kids back, but she's ultimately worried most about safety. “My kids need their friends, they need social structure, but at the same time I don’t want the teachers sick, I don’t want the kids sick,” she said.

There are still three more weeks of data reporting that will go on before October 13.

Tempe Elementary said they will only move forward with in-person classes if the county safety measures permit. If not, they will hold a special board meeting before October 1 to push back an in-person start date. Both districts will still allow families to stay all online if they choose.