PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) - Some high school students from Peoria are on their way to a national science competition.
The team from Basis Peoria won the Arizona Science Bowl, securing their spot to compete against kids across the country in the National Science Bowl later this year. "Our score for the final round was very high. So, like we were fairly confident we were going to win," said Adhitya Chandra, a student on the team.
This year was different than the past years because of the pandemic. Since it was all virtual, teams were in a private zoom room answering questions. "Different categories so biology, chemistry, physics, math, earth and space and energy, so each team in each round was read a set of 18 questions and as a team, you have to work together and get the maximum out of points you can," said Yash Lal, another student on the team.
This was the first time a high school team from Basis Peoria won the competition. But several of the students won the Arizona Science Bowl competition when they were in middle school. "We've never quite had this caliber of a high school team, because this takes a lot of dedication, or putting a lot of hours," said coach Merissa Remus.
The competition opens future doors. "It allows you just explore a wide variety of sciences and find a lot of subjects that you never even considered, or even knew existed actually but never considered interesting. And, yeah, I think that's a huge part of finding what you want to do in your life is exploring new concepts and ideas," said student Akhil.
The students have plans for what they want to do after high school. "I think I'm leaning towards theoretical physicists, because I enjoy it as physics and I enjoy a lot of the advanced math that goes along with that physics," said Russell Georgi, another student.
And for now, they get to look forward to taking part in the national science bowl in April and May. "We're all pretty excited to go to nationals, because even though it's virtual I think nationals will be a lot of fun and it's really exciting," said Lal.