PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As we get ready to begin a new week, the question remains: When will students actually go back to school, and what will learning look like?

Governor Doug Ducey said in a press conference this week he is going to wait to give news about reopening classrooms. Arizona's Family spoke to Joe Thomas, the president of the Arizona Education Association. He says the passing of Arizona teacher Kimberley Byrd, who died after testing positive for COVID-19, rippled through the community.

+3 Three Arizona teachers who shared a classroom got coronavirus. One of them died Three teachers who shared a summer classroom at a school in Arizona all contracted coronavirus last month, leaving one of them dead.

"We don’t want to see the unnecessary loss of life or unnecessary spread of diseases through our school system," Thomas said. "No one really knows where the virus came in to those three educators lives, but they did spread it to each other."

LIST: Phoenix-area school districts reveal back-to-school plans The start time for schools has been pushed back, but some school districts will be starting sooner with online classes.

Thomas says nobody wants to be back in class more than educators, but now is not the time. They have to make sure it’s safe, which includes following CDC protocols. He thinks the districts need guidance from the state and we should be listening to health professionals.

"We can’t make that call," Thomas said. "I'm a social studies teacher. I'm not a doctor. We need to listen to our health community and let them tell us when it’s safe to move back in."

Schools are expected to start in some capacity by August 17, with each district making different plans. Will Humble, the former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, says it makes more sense to set specific criteria then a target date. That criteria may include a decline in the total number of positive tests, the percent positive rate over a three week period, and adequate hospital capacity.

In a Tweet this weekend, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said the health department is working on requested metrics to give decision makers what they need to make choices about the upcoming school year.

The Arizona Dept of Health Services has assured me that they are working on this request from @Arizona_ASA. These metrics will provide decision makers the info they need to make informed decisions regarding the upcoming school year. pic.twitter.com/b0TvcbNNkr — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) July 18, 2020

There's no official word on when additional guidance or possible changes will be announced by state leaders.