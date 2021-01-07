SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - All eyes were on Scottsdale Unified School District Thursday night from parents and students about whether an in-person plan would continue or whether kids would go back to virtual learning.
Arizona's Family learned the board decided to keep elementary school kids in person but move back an in-person start for junior high students.
Lindsay Alvey moved her kids from Paradise Valley schools to Scottsdale Unified because she wanted an in-person option. Her 7 and 10 year old just went back in person this week.
"My kids came home from school on Monday, different kids in the best way. They were so happy and so engaged," Alvey said.
Sara Solem felt the same after her 2nd grader came home from in-person learning this week.
"Flipping back and forth between in-person and back to virtual, the youngin's don't really understand why those decisions are being made," she said.
The original plan was for elementary kids to go back this week, junior high students to go back next Monday, and high school kids the week after that.
The board only changed the junior high return date, moving it back one week to start back in person on the 19th along with the high schoolers.
The issue has been a divisive topic.
Becky Williams is a teacher in the district and president of the Scottsdale Education Association. She said she wants to be in the classroom but said there had been fear among some teachers, and she blames state leaders.
"It's very hard difficult to feel like it's safe when you see glaring red on those graphs, and that's happening because there is no leadership to control the spread," Williams said.
Parents like Alvey simply wanted options for all families, thankful the school board honored that.
"Wholeheartedly, I believe that there are families and teachers that need that online option for their safety, and I will not dispute that, but I respect your choice. Please respect mine," Alvey said.