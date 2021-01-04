empty classroom

According to the survey, around 26.6% of teaching positions in Arizona haven't been filled.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent survey of 200 school districts and charter schools conducted by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association shows there are nearly 2,000 vacant teacher positions in the state several months into the school year.

Still, the December 2020 survey marks a slight improvement in the percentage of teacher openings compared to ASPAA's survey taken in August. That survey got responses from 145 school districts and charter schools and showed 28.1% of teaching positions in Arizona were vacant.

The ASPAA says the pandemic is playing a significant role in the shortage, with many teachers quitting or taking a leave of absence because of COVID-19 concerns. Since the school year began, the ASPAA found 501 teachers that resigned or retired, citing COVID-19 as a primary reason.

The survey also showed that around 3,482 teaching positions in Arizona have been filled using employees that don't meet standard teaching requirements. That makes up 46.5% of Arizona's teaching positions.

In all, the ASPAA's survey shows that around 73.1% of Arizona's teaching positions are either vacant or filled with an employee that doesn't have the proper qualifications.

 

