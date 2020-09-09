SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Kids and parents in Scottsdale got big news Wednesday Night. The Scottsdale Unified School District board voted to bring students back to the classroom... in phases.

Starting this Monday, Sept. 14, children in special education programs and preschool will have the option to go back to campus.

September 21, children in kindergarten through second grade can go to school in-person.

Third through fifth graders can return September 29.

And middle school and high school students can go back October 12 after fall break.

Families who don't want to send their kids to the classroom can continue online classes.

One Scottsdale mom who has been in limbo for months said she's glad to have a decision. "I'm super excited that my second grader is going to go back soon," said mom Amanda Wray. "I wish it were sooner, but I understand the planning needed. I'm not sure how I'm going to manage my fourth grader during that week where she's at home while her sister is at school, as far as drop-off and pick-up, and I think that may be a problem for some families who have kids in-person and have older kids logging in."

Next, the district said will work out logistics and is asking parents and teachers to pick the option they want.

Many parents have been pushing to reopen schools in the district. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, parents in the district announced a "district logout," (#logoutforchoice) during which families were asked to close their Chromebooks to make a statement in support of a full, in-person learning experience. In a template letter to be sent to teachers, parents state: "We are choosing to CLOSE the Chrome books in an effort to OPEN our SUSD schools fully in-person for those families who chose it."

Families also recently launched a "SUSD K-12 Community Forum for Full Re-Open" Facebook group.