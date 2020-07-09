PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Activists and students are speaking out following the Phoenix Union High School District's decision to remove school resource officers from campuses.

The local organization, "Poder in Action," said they are happy with the district's decision but want to make sure it is permanent.

"We want to make sure that this is a long term commitment to remove SROs permanently," said Maxima Guerrero, an activist with Puente Human Rights Movement.

Phoenix Union removing resource officers in 2020-2021 school year “As the district responsibly yet courageously addresses two pandemics, racism and COVID-19, Dr. Gestson said that this is the right time for PXU to revisit and even rethink school safety,” PXU said in a statement.

The district said they are not renewing their contract with the City of Phoenix for the upcoming school year. That means $1.2 million will now go toward training and developing a school safety plan. Students and activists are pushing for there to be more mental health resources on campus.

"If we look at the responsibilities of an SRO, those responsibilities can and should be done by other people that are on the school campus like counselors, social workers, to really address the root cause and overall well-being of our students," said Guerrero.

On Thursday, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams responded to the district's move. Williams said officers are still here to serve when needed.

"If things go wrong in those places that we were told that they didn't want us, we are still going to respond, and we are still going to be professional," said Williams.

The district is holding a virtual special meeting on July 17 to discuss their next steps. Students and activists want the board to adopt a permanent resolution to remove student resource officers. Arizona's Family reached out to the district for comment Thursday but did not hear back.