State of Our Schools: The search for solutions

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students are starting to go back to school and during that time, Arizona's Family has been digging into problems connected with the state's education crisis.
For more than six months, Arizona's Family has been looking for solutions for Arizona's struggling education system.
From funding to outdated textbooks to the ongoing teacher shortage, the state of our schools has looked dire for several years.
Earlier this summer, our team of journalists worked hard to get answers from public schools in Arizona. We put together a survey and sent it to every school district in the state.
Arizona's Family asked school leaders for insight on some of the biggest challenges their districts face.
Our results uncovered much more than challenges. Many school districts offered solutions they've put into action. In fact, there are a lot of solutions across Arizona.
The solutions impacting students, teachers and your community will be featured on Arizona's Family in the months to come.
