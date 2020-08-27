AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Online learning has had many educators scrambling to find ways to keep kids’ attention online. Now one West Valley school district says its special offerings are helping kids focus and achieve from home.
“Our students have different areas of strengths and they may not always be brought out by doing reading or math,” said Shaunna Haley, lead psychologist in the Avondale Elementary School District. She says "specials" like music, art and PE have never been more important, helping kids cope during the pandemic.
“So when we're helping the kiddo kind of work through some depression or work through anxiety, we often talk about what are you looking forward to, what do you enjoy, what are you good at, and a lot of the time these various enrichment courses do come up,” said Haley.
The fun enrichment activities also help kids focus. “Their academic engagement, when they come back from these classes, they're on it, they're ready to go,” said Molly Couillard, who teaches kindergarten and first grade at Michael Anderson School in Avondale.
She says the students get excited for these classes and benefit from them now more than ever. “It really enhances their learning and their cognitive development is huge,” said Couillard.
Music and art may help some kids convey feelings they are unable to articulate, and PE helps them blow off some steam and get the wiggles out. So, Molly finds ways to incorporate movement into many online lessons. “They're not just in front of a computer screen, they're up and they're moving and they're doing things like a scavenger hunt in their house for things that start with a certain letter,” said Couillard.
Teachers all across the Valley are getting creative, making meaningful connections with students through a screen.