PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Education has taken many hits this past and current schools year due to COVID-19 with online learning, in-person learning and so forth, really putting a strain on the education system in Arizona as a whole.
In addition to that strain, superintendents who have been running schools districts across the Valley, will be stepping down in the next few week whether for issues in the school or retirement.
Dr. Camille Casteel of has decided to retire in June 2021 from the Chandler Unified School District where she started her career in 1971 as a teacher.
"When I began my teaching career at Erie Elementary in 1971, CUSD had 6 schools and approximately 5,000 students. By 1996 when I became the Superintendent, we had grown to approximately 15,000 students and 17 schools. Today we serve over 44,000 students and will be opening our 47th school. I have been deeply honored to have served as CUSD’s leader during the 25-year period of hyper growth and to have had the opportunity to champion the development of numerous educational choices for the families we serve. We have accomplished so much, and I will treasure so many wonderful memories."
Dr. Jesse Welch from the Paradise Valley Unified School District decided to resign from his role at superintendent. The district's governing board met and unanimously voted to approve his resignation. Dr. James Lee is now the interim superintendent for the district.
Board members couldn't say why Welsh stepped down, but Arizona's Family talked to parents and teachers who are convinced it's because of threats directed at the superintendent.
A couple of weeks ago, PVUSD went back to online learning with COVID-19 cases on the rise. It's a decision that upset a number of parents who rallied outside a school board meeting and demanded that in-person classes continues.
Christine Busch will be retiring at the end of the school year after 33 years with the Tempe Elementary School District. The district has selected Dr. James Driscoll to replace her as of December 9.
Dr. Jan Vesely will also be leaving at the end of the year after 40 years in education as a teacher, principale, principal supervisor, executive director, education business leader, chief education officer, assistant and deputy superintendent, according to the Kyrene School District website. She started as superintendent with Kyrene in 2016.
"My word for 2020 was hope, and that word was certainly tested this year, but despite everything, my optimism endures. My continued hope for 2021 is that a vaccine will bring new opportunities for students to return to in-person learning as quickly as possible and that all students will be able to safely return to their classrooms by next school year," shared in her retirement announcement per Kyrene School District's website.
The assistant superintendent, Laura Toenjes, will be the next superintendent of the Kyrene School District effective of January 1, 2021.
This is only a partial list of teachers/superintendents stepping down this year. Many of these leaders aren't citing that COVID-19 is the reason behind their departure.