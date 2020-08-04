GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many Arizona schools are starting the new school year with online classes only, presenting several challenges for working parents.

Lori Wilkins feels fortunate; she can be with her children when they're home doing online learning.

"I feel totally blessed to be able to stay home with both my kids," said Wilkins. But not all Valley parents are so lucky.

A lot of working moms and dads are in a tough spot because of the current health crisis, having to juggle work and their children's online class schedule. In an effort to help parents out, a number of school districts have extended their summer child care programs.

The Gilbert School district is offering parents the option to drop their kids off at one of nine elementary schools, where they will stay in classrooms with a limited number of kids. Evelyn Emerson is hopeful each school and staff will take the necessary precautions to keep students safe.

"It needs to be done where students stay in one classroom, in smaller groups," said Emerson. "It's not like going to school on a traditional day where they are co-mingling in specials classrooms and the cafeteria with fewer children at a time. It can be done if it's done correctly."

The child care programs are also stirring up some controversy. The American Center for Law and Justice has sent several letters to Gilbert Public Schools, notifying them that they may be violating state law by charging parents $160 a week for childcare after schools have been prohibited from providing normal taxpayer-funded classes.

There are also concerns that if it's not safe to bring students back to school yet, how is it safe to put them in the same classrooms for childcare?

Gilbert mom Hayley Stenger said she just doesn't feel comfortable putting her kids in any kind of daycare right now.

"I have worked really hard in having my kids, and if I have a choice in the matter of keeping them home - I'm going to," said Stenger.

School districts can continue offering childcare up until August 17 when the governor said in-person learning could start up again. But that date can be extended.

A spokesperson for Gilbert Public Schools said that they are simply following Governor Ducey's Executive Order and are not doing anything illegal by offering childcare.

There will be social distancing, and masks will be worn to comply with local guidelines.