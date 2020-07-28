PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many parents and teachers across the Valley are still unsure what will happen at the start of the school year in August; some want certain benchmarks to be met before in-person learning is resumed. Others want to at least have the option for in-person learning.

"Nobody on this side has ever said they want to force anybody to do anything. So everybody can stay home as long as they want to and they will be supported. I hold no ill will to any teacher that doesn't want to go back to the classroom. I'm just fighting for every teacher that wants to go back to the classroom and they have no voice or choice to do so," said Rachel Shaver, a parent.

Shaver and dozens of others held a rally at the state Capitol in support of allowing schools to give the option to families to return to in-person learning on Tuesday evening.

"I have weighed so many options. I'm very close to pulling my elementary school kids out of the public school system completely and doing my own home school because it's one thing to home school your child. It's another thing to follow a distance learning program with children on all different levels," Shaver said.

Shaver believes there should be a date set in stone on when schools can resume in-person so that families can make plans.

"People care about education and we're here together just because we care about our kids. We know that kids need to be in school to learn the best they can and we're passionate about that," said Rebecca Clarkson, an organizer for the rally. "To get down to 5% seems irrational because people who are getting tested are symptomatic. People aren't just taking the time out of their day just for fun to go get tested."

Another rally was held in the morning, however, with the opposing views. The group conspired of school leaders and physicians who believe certain benchmarks should be met before classrooms reopen.

"We are being asked to make sub plans for two weeks instead of two days, knowing that the likelihood is high that many of us will contract the disease, be put in quarantine, or worse," said Beth Lewis, a teacher.

The group of doctors and educators sent a letter with a list of benchmarks to Dr. Cara Christ, director of Arizona Department of Health Services, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. The letter asks viral PCR testing with a less than 5% positivity rate, rapid testing for staff and students and widespread and detailed contact tracing.

"The health and safety of our children and teachers are worth it. Period," Lewis said.

Gov. Doug Ducey said the state health department will come up with benchmarks for districts to use as guidance on when it's safe to return to in-person learning. Those will be released by Aug. 7.