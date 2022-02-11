How Scottsdale students can get free tutoring

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 caused many Arizona students to miss classes over the past couple of years. Some of them fell behind. The Scottsdale Unified School District came up with a way to fill learning gaps and help all students -- free tutoring. One option is for kids to learn on their own time online through Varsity Tutors. "At first, we targeted students that were at home due to illness or quarantine," explained SUSD spokesperson Kim Guerin. "But then we started getting requests for students who were in school but maybe missed a key concept the year before and just needed extra support. So, we opened it up for any student that needed help."
Myra Reddy signed her kids up for online Spanish tutoring a few months ago. "That's where we thought, 'Uh oh. We might need some extra support in that area.' They were out of their routine of using the foreign language in those two subjects that are taught in Spanish for our school."
The district says federal money makes the free tutoring possible. "As part of the COVID pandemic, school districts received funding from the federal government," said Lindsay Stollar Slover, SUSD's administrator and grants coordinator. "Part of that funding is to be used for supporting a loss of learning." Each Scottsdale student gets six hours of free tutoring online, but families can even request more time. The district said more than 320 families have signed up for the free tutoring.
"We are actually piloting a new program with Varsity," Stollar Slover said. "At Desert Mountain High School, five days a week from 1 to 5 p.m., students can log on for on-demand tutoring in algebra 1, algebra 2, and biology to start. Our hope is that we can see how these subjects work -- these are some of our most-requested subjects -- and expand from there and offer additional tutoring support on-demand for other students within our district."
For Sofia, working with tutor Yvonne has made a big difference. "I would just be quiet for the entire class," Sofia said. "Since I've been with Yvonne, I feel like I've spoken very much more Spanish."