PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At Academia Del Pueblo in south Phoenix, the basics most take for granted are a luxury for students there. Many are forced to do homework from a kitchen table instead of a dedicated place to learn. A Scottsdale man is helping to change that.

"I am keeping a running list of names of everything. It is close to 80 desks or requests for desks," said Steve Weinberg.

Weinberg has been building and donating desks to students learning from home. This week, one teacher from Academia Del Pueblo personally delivered desks to three of his students.

"Anything that we can do to help our students with the resources they need to be successful at home, that is a good thing," said principal Frank Lomeli.

Scottsdale man building more than desks for kids learning from home Out of his garage-turned-woodshop, the amateur carpenter is putting together solid desks for students of all ages who don't have one.

We first introduced you to Weinberg last month. Since then, he has been flooded with requests from others that need him. He said companies have heard about his cause and have donated labor and supplies. Weinberg said he now has a three-week backlog.

"It is very gratifying when you see the look on their faces when they get it. It is really nice," said Weinberg.

Weinberg has a GoFundMe page set up. If you would like to donate, click here.