PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A couple of weeks back, a teacher named Marcy Telesko was the recipient of $10,000 for her school. It was all thanks to a generous Scottsdale Law Firm.
The law firm asked for one thing in return. It wanted help finding a family that was extremely impacted by COVID-19.
VIDEO: Law firm donates $10K to Phoenix elementary teacher:
Telesko didn't have to look too far. There was a boy in her seventh grade class who had been heavily affected by the pandemic. Two months ago, he lost his dad to coronavirus.
Humberto Rodriguez Jr's 43-year-old dad was the father of four boys and the sole caretaker of the family. On June 12, he went into the hospital and was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Medical staff told his wife, Gabriela Ramos, that her husband's lungs were collapsing, he wasn't getting enough oxygen, that they needed to start getting ready for the next 24 hours, and to prepare for the worse. Her husband never made it back home.
With no income and no idea of how she was going to take care of her family, Ramos says her son's teacher, Telesko, stepped in. Telesko told Ramos that the same law firm who donated to her school wanted to help.
"They want to pay their mortgage or their rent for six months. They just want to help somebody get up on their feet," said Telesko.
Twins Adam and Anthony Rack at Rack Law Group are picking up the family's rent for the next six months. On top of that, they are giving the family a generous donation for living expenses.
"It has given us an opportunity to plan ahead this new life that we now need to take," said Ramos.
Adam said he and his brother never had a lot of money when they were growing up.
"It's something we said that when we got older, hopefully we'd be super successful. And we wanted to give back to the community and different charities, and have as much influence as we possibly could."
While the family may struggle with the words, their gratitude to the law firm is clear.
"We're really appreciative of the help and making it possible for us to move on. It's taken quite a big weight off our back," Humberto Jr.