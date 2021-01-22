PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands more teachers are one step closer to getting better protection from COVID-19.
This time it was employees from Scottsdale Unified and Paradise Valley school districts. The districts teamed up with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and HonorHealth to receive the Pfizer Vaccine on Friday.
Elementary school principal Chuck Rantala at Scottsdale Unified School District was one of the first people in line Friday morning when the gates opened at the county vaccination Point of Dispensing (POD) operated by HonorHealth.
He believes getting vaccinated is the way to go to get kids back into classrooms.
"I heard from some of my staff when they were in line, this is a little emotional. You've got some nervousness, some excitement," said Rantala.
For art teacher Paul Golfin, the wait has been rough on his family.
"You're taking a big risk at home. For example, my mom has 30% lung use my wife has asthma," said Golfin
Throughout the weekend, the drive-thru site will be dedicated to district employees from both Scottsdale Unified and Paradise Valley schools.
"In-person learning is what we do best. It's what's best for students for social and emotional health," said Rantala.
Educators are part of Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan, though it isn't mandatory.
But already, thousands of teachers see this as their shot to get students back into the classroom.
Over the next couple of days, more than 2,000 teachers will be vaccinated at the HonorHealth location.